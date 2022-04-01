WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 99,342 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $55.66. 16,703,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,590,256. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

