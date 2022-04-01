WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 502.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.77. 1,131,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $218.49. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.