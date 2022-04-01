WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 39,778 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.16. 33,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

