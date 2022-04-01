WBI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. 4,723,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,605,255. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

