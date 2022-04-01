WBI Investments Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

BIL remained flat at $$91.43 during trading hours on Friday. 4,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.51.

