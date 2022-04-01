WBI Investments Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $1,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 230.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $153.08 and a one year high of $173.86.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

