WBI Investments Inc. Has $44.56 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 18,817.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,223 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,374,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,614,000 after acquiring an additional 285,693 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,503,000. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,543,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,234,000.

Shares of HYG traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,077,688. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

