WBI Investments Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.85. 1,335,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

