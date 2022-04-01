WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,880. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.74. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

