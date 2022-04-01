WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,648 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.39 on Friday, reaching $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,132,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,779. The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

