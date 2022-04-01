WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $5.59 on Friday, hitting $769.76. 682,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $755.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $849.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.
In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
