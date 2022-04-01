WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,346 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 91,144 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. 52,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,409. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

