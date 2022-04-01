WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 169.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

