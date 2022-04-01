WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 6,535 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 255,123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 224,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,514,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,054,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,621. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.56.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

