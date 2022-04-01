WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,713 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Aflac by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aflac by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,439,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,659. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

