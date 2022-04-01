WBI Investments Inc. Sells 1,653 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Southern by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 6,023,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.