WBI Investments Inc. Sells 26,185 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,185 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in International Paper by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,361. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

