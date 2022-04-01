WBI Investments Inc. Sells 27,021 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,021 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after buying an additional 2,505,759 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $46,537,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after buying an additional 860,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. 3,008,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,467. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

