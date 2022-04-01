WBI Investments Inc. Sells 53,659 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,659 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

