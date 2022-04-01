WBI Investments Inc. Takes $2.62 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,084,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.59. 23,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover Co. has a one year low of $135.68 and a one year high of $184.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

