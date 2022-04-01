WBI Investments Inc. Takes $3.56 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $82.20. 2,005,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,568. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

