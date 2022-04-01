WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Chevron stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.22. 8,787,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,922,510. The company has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

