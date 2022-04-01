WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,242 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,113,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 446,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,135,367. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

