WD Rutherford LLC Buys 240 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $11.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $611.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,481. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.27 and a 52 week high of $635.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $542.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.94.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

