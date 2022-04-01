WD Rutherford LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Payments by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global Payments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 85,492 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Shares of GPN traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.78. 1,546,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $140.75. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

