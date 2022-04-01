WD Rutherford LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 296.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,638.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 155,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $139.48. 1,249,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

