WD Rutherford LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded down $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.45. 1,207,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,172. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.04.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

