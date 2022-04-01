WD Rutherford LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,350 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,600,000 after purchasing an additional 565,815 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 568,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,338,000 after purchasing an additional 527,994 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.17 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.