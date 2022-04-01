WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.2% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $164,500,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $575.57. 1,930,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $348.84 and a one year high of $586.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $526.31 and its 200 day moving average is $513.30.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

