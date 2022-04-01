WD Rutherford LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 144,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,233,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $130.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. The company has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

