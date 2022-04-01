Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $10.62 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.75. 65,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,448,099. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $430.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

