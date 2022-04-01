Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for M&G (MGPUF)

M&G (OTCMKTS: MGPUF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2022 – M&G was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

3/31/2022 – M&G was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 215 ($2.82).

3/28/2022 – M&G had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.60).

3/24/2022 – M&G had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – M&G was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2022 – M&G was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.84 on Friday. M&G plc has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

