Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $99.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

2/9/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

2/5/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

