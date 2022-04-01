Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Commercial Metals (CMC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) recently:

3/31/2022 – Commercial Metals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Commercial Metals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Commercial Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Commercial Metals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

