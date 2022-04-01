Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $57.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 46.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE BWA opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

