Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $23.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. Dana has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dana by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 85,850 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dana by 20.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dana by 47.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 66,827 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,753,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.