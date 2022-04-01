Wells Fargo & Company Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $108.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.53.

Shares of APTV opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $150.12. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,060,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $380,134,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $478,991,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $417,295,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after buying an additional 5,157,205 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

