Wells Fargo & Company Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $87.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.06.

ALV opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 377.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

