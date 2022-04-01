WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.50.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $130.14 on Friday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $82.17 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average of $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

