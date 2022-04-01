Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.09. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 1,363,780 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$654.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.06.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$327.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

