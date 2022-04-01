Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Increased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,244,000 after buying an additional 104,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 247,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,684. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.