Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Short Interest Update

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,670. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.