Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.11. 38,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 51,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

