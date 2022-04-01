Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 208,165 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 623,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 164,692 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM opened at $145.00 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,030 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.30.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

