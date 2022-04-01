Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $186.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.52.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,030 shares of company stock worth $8,152,416 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,043,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.