Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported -0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.90 by 0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

WBEV opened at 3.17 on Friday. Winc has a 12 month low of 2.98 and a 12 month high of 14.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

