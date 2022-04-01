Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 272.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,420 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.14% of Winnebago Industries worth $28,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

NYSE:WGO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.07. 932,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,165. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.86.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

