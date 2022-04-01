Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys 157,618 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,618 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 15.4% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.77% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $134,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 98,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,214. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.99 and a 1 year high of $70.47.

