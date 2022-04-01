Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,141 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 5.9% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.39% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $51,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,696,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,897,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,127,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,174,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,493,000.

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $33.84. 183,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,252. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $35.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.59.

