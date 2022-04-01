Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

